Frogs overrunning Bryan's garden are being driven from breeding ground by development

SHROPSHIRE JONATHAN HIPKISS 04042022.Wildlife gardener, Bryan Swain from St Martins near Oswestry says frogs are overrunning his pond and he has thousands of frogspawn because they have no where else to go.

But Bryan, from St Martins near Oswestry, says he is concerned that the amount of building in the village is having a detrimental effect on nature.

He points to his pond being completely overule by frogs and frog spawn this year.

The wildlife enthusiast says he has never seen so many frogs migrating to his pond for the breeding season and blames it on nearby fields being turned into housing estates.

"I have always had frogs in the pond but there are hundreds coming into the garden this year," he said.

"I found one of my fish dead, a frog clamped around him across the gills, suffocating it."

"The problem is that there will not be enough food in the pond to support either the frogs there now or those that will emerge as tadpoles."

He said that frogs had been known to eat their own tadpoles – but only when food is scarce.

Tadpoles eat algae in the ponds they grow in then, as they grow, they feed on plants and small insects. If there isn't enough food available they might even eat their fellow tadpoles.

Bryan says he believes the influx of the amphibians in his garden is because building is happening on wet land in the village.

"There are two developments that are going up in St Martins, one opposite me and one at the old village school," he said.