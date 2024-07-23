Man remanded in custody after four people injured in village stabbing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to Weston Close in Morda, near Oswestry, around 9pm on Friday following reports a man had been stabbed in the village.

Two men were taken to hospital including a 43-year-old who was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital with serious injuries not thought to be life threatening following the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that crews treated two people at the scene, and an air ambulance was in attendance.