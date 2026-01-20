Shropshire Star
Gypsy family appeals to Government after council rejects caravan site in rural north Shropshire

A family of eleven has lodged an appeal after their plans for a small caravan site in rural north Shropshire were rejected by the local authority.

By Megan Jones
In August last year, Michael McDonagh applied for retrospective planning permission to use a patch of land in Upper Hengoed, near Gobowen, for a small residential caravan site to house him and his wife, along with their seven children and elderly parents-in-law.

The application said the site would host four caravans - two of which would be static caravans - along with the erection of a 12 metre by 6 metre dayroom building which would provide a kitchen and dining room.

But the application received a wave of backlash, with 104 objections submitted to the local authority during the consultation phase. 

In August last year, Mr McDonagh applied for retrospective planning permission to use a patch of land in Upper Hengoed, near Gobowen, for a small residential caravan site to house him and eight members of his family. Photo: Google
