Gypsy family appeals to Government after council rejects caravan site in rural north Shropshire

In August last year, Michael McDonagh applied for retrospective planning permission to use a patch of land in Upper Hengoed, near Gobowen, for a small residential caravan site to house him and his wife, along with their seven children and elderly parents-in-law.

The application said the site would host four caravans - two of which would be static caravans - along with the erection of a 12 metre by 6 metre dayroom building which would provide a kitchen and dining room.

But the application received a wave of backlash, with 104 objections submitted to the local authority during the consultation phase.