Plans to build homes on fringe of village near Oswestry resubmitted

Outline plans to build six new homes on agricultural land in a village near Gobowen have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

It's the second time plans to build homes on the plot of land south of Garside Close in Upper Hengoed will have been considered by the local authority.

In 2022, plans to build eight homes on the site were submitted, but council planners rejected the scheme, stating that further development was restricted in the area.