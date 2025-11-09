'Impossible' fundraiser campaign to get Shropshire baby to the USA for life-saving surgery hits incredible £1.5m target

Jasmin Roberts, from Gobowen, had been fundraising to cover the cost of vital heart surgery for her son, Ollie Williams, at Stanford Children's Hospital in California.

At just two weeks old, Ollie was diagnosed with the very rare and complex heart condition pulmonary atresia with ventricular septal defect and major aortopulmonary collateral arteries. It is so rare that hospitals in the UK are unable to perform the surgery he needs.

Once 75 per cent of the required funds were raised, Jasmin was able to book the operation, which is now scheduled for January 23 next year. The family will travel to the United States a fortnight before for cardiac assessments and pre-surgery preparations.

In an emotional post online, Jasmin thanked supporters for helping achieve what she admitted first felt like an "impossible" mission.

The appeal has captured hearts across the UK and beyond, and drawn support from more than 86,000 donors, including celebrities and major contributors. Scottish romance author Leigh Rivers has donated £110,000, while Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds gave £10,000.

"We did it," Jasmin said. "We raised £1.5m. I genuinely can’t believe I’m writing this.

"After months of campaigning, creating, hoping, crying, and shouting from the rooftops, we’ve reached the target to get Ollie to Stanford for life-saving surgery.

"I’ve added the total raised by Ollie’s £1 Army as an offline donation to this fundraiser. After transaction fees, this came to £53,350. This is a massive part of what brought us over the line.

"If you donated even a single pound, you helped save Ollie's life. That’s not something I’ll ever forget.

"We’ve been given a surgery date, January 23, at Stanford Children’s Hospital in California. We’ll be flying out earlier for pre-op assessments and will remain in the United States for as long as Ollie needs post-surgery."

Stanford will begin with a pulmonary artery reconstruction, which Jasmin said is the "most urgent" step.

Jasmin and Ollie appeared on ITV's This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. Picture: GoFundMe

On Friday (November 7) Jasmin and Ollie shared their story on ITV's This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

She also revealed that any excess funds will go toward another child, four-year-old Ivanna, who requires urgent surgery in Boston. Ivanna was born with hypoplastic right heart and heterotaxy syndrome, a severe congenital condition affecting the structure of her heart and the connection of her veins and arteries. The fundraiser has a £250,000 target.

"Some of the excess funds will go toward our travel, food, and insurance while we’re out there," Jasmin continued. "But from here on out, any donations made to this GoFundMe will be forwarded to help another precious child named Ivanna, who urgently needs surgery in Boston.

"Just like Ollie, her condition is too complex for the NHS, and her family are fighting hard to raise the money.

"If you were thinking of giving again or for the first time, please know it won’t be for us anymore. It’ll be to help Ivanna get the same life-saving chance you’ve given Ollie."