Gobowen mum Jasmin Roberts launched a £1,000,000 fundraiser in September in a bid to help send her one-year-old son, Ollie, to America for life-saving surgery.

At just two weeks old, Ollie Williams was diagnosed with a very rare and complex heart condition, one that UK hospitals are unable to fix with an operation.

Incredibly the fundraising is now closing in on £300,000 - with around £100,000 donated in just over 24 hours.

One-year-old Ollie, with mum, Jasmin Roberts

Donors have included the Deadpool star and Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds, who has donated £10,000 to the campaign.

So far more than 15,000 people have donated to the cause.

Ryan Reynolds. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

In an update Jasmin thanked all those who have contributed, saying they are "changing a little boy’s life".

She said: "We hit £200,000, and before I even had time to say thank you, we're at nearly £250,000.

"I genuinely can’t believe how fast things are moving.

"This time last week we weren't even on £55k. Now we’re here. And that’s not even counting the £100,000 pledge from the amazing Chaotic.

"The majority of this has come from normal, everyday people.

"Parents. Grandparents. Students. Nurses. Builders. People giving what they can, when they can, and it’s helping to save baby Ollie.

At just two weeks old Ollie was diagnosed with a very rare and complex heart condition. Photo: Jasmin Roberts

"We’re not there yet. But we’re closer than we’ve ever been. And we’ll get there, with Ollie’s Army behind us, we will.

"Please keep sharing. Keep tagging. Keep shouting from the rooftops. You are changing a little boy’s life. Thank you so so much!"

Speaking when the fundraiser was launched, Jasmin explained that despite Ollie having spent most of his life so far in and out of hospital, he is "the happiest, cheekiest little boy" who "loves bubbles, ducks, and making everyone around him laugh".

She added: "Ollie’s condition is life-limiting without surgery. Here in the UK, three hospitals have told us they cannot operate on Ollie.

"The only option offered here is palliative care. But as his mum, I cannot accept that as his only future."

Fortunately for the young family, treatment is available at a Stanford children's hospital in California which has accepted Ollie for surgery.

"They are world leaders in treating Ollie’s exact condition," Jasmin said.

"Their plan is to bring him to America for a heart catheterisation and to place a shunt, then bring him back six to nine months later for a full repair.

"Ollie is my only child, and my entire world. He deserves the chance to grow up, to go to school, to live the full life that every child should have.

"This is Ollie’s chance to live the long, full life he deserves."

Read more and donate to the campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-baby-ollies-heart.