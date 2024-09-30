Oswestry crash causes fuel spill - police and firefighters on the scene
Fuel spilled onto the road after a crash in Oswestry this evening.
Firefighters, police officers and Shropshire Council workers were on the scene after the crash at Twmpath Lane, Gobowen.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.29pm on Monday, September 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'fuel leak/spillage small' in Gobowen.
"Crews attended to assist with small fuel leak following a road traffic collision. On arrival, fire service assistance was not required."
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry.