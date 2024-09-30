Oswestry crash causes fuel spill - police and firefighters on the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Firefighters, police officers and Shropshire Council workers were on the scene after the crash at Twmpath Lane, Gobowen.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.29pm on Monday, September 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'fuel leak/spillage small' in Gobowen.

"Crews attended to assist with small fuel leak following a road traffic collision. On arrival, fire service assistance was not required."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry.