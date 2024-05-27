Train lines reopen after emergency services 'incident' at Gobowen

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Rail says that disruption on the line is expected until 2.15pm on Monday after the incident was reported at 1.14pm.

Services run by Transport for Wales between Holyhead and Cardiff Central/Birmingham International, and between Crewe and Cardiff Central/Carmarthen/Milford Haven were affected.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: "Following the emergency services dealing with an incident earlier today between Shrewsbury and Wrexham General all lines have now reopened. Trains running between these stations may continue to be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until 2.15pm."