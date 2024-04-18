Memorial for cows - PETA hopes to honour seven animals killed in A5 crash

Seven cows died after a lorry transporting them overturned near the Five Crosses island on the A5 in Gobowen on Sunday, April 7.

The double-decker vehicle was transporting 40 animals when it overturned. Two cows died at the scene and five were euthanised.

Now, PETA have requested a roadside memorial be put in place to commemorate the cows and encourage drivers to travel safely and give up meat.

The requested tribute would feature a picture of a cow and an inscription that reads: “In memory of the cows who suffered and died in a lorry accident on this spot. Try vegan.”