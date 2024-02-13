No sign of driver as fire service find vehicle down embankment near Oswestry
Firefighters were called to reports of a crash in Oswestry on Tuesday morning.
Published
The incident happened in Craignant with calls coming into Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control at 7.27am.
When the crew from Oswestry Fire Station reached the scene, they found vehicle down an embankment.
However, there was no sign of anyone with the vehicle.
The fire service's involvement with the incident was declared over at 8.24am.