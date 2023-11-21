Christmas fair keeps student busy making decorations

Final preparations are underway ahead of Santa and Mrs Christmas’s visit to the college at Gobowen's charity Christmas Fayre from November 24-26.

Derwen College clients – long term residents who live and work and the college – have been busy creating colossal props under the expert supervision of creative activity organiser Sian Roberts.

The three-day seasonal extravaganza offers something for everyone, including a popular Christmas market, an audience with Santa and an array of shopping and eating opportunities.

Local artisan producers will be selling festive food, gifts, crafts and decorations. The market stalls will be offering unique hand-crafted present ideas alongside Derwen College’s own garden centre and gift shop merchandise. There’s also a bar and live music. with late night shopping on Friday until 8pm, followed by Saturday and Sunday opening from 10am-4pm.

Santa will be reading stories, while Mrs Christmas hands out gifts and chats to youngsters from their Christmas kitchen on all three days with booking essential online at derwen.me/AudienceWithSanta

Throughout December, the garden centre and gift shop promises a sparkly festive welcome, with the sale of Christmas trees from November 23, Derwen Charity Christmas cards, seasonal plants, wreaths, decorations, and unique gifts and hampers. The Vintage Advantage charity shop will be brimming with yuletide pre-loved treasures, including Christmas fashions, gifts and homeware.

The Orangery Restaurant will be starting its Christmas Menu on November 27.

A spokesperson for the college said: "Customers to our Derwen Marketplace will be supporting Derwen College students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in their learning and work experience. At the same time, customers will be raising money for Derwen Charity, which further supports students with SEND to reach their aspirations."