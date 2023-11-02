Car mangled but 'walking wounded' with cuts and bruises escape serious injury in Oswestry smash

Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to Pant Glas, Gobowen shortly before 11pm.

Crews arrived to find a mangled wreckage of a car, but the two men in the vehicle only suffered cuts and bruises.

Oswestry Fire Station said on social media: "At 22:47hrs we responded to a road traffic collision in Pant Glas, Oswestry.

"Staff from Oswestry Fire Station, along with the police, quickly arrived on scene.

"1x Vehicle in collision with wall.

"2x males in vehicle, reports of cuts and bruises to hands and knees.

"We're pleased to report that the situation is under control, and one private vehicle has been made electronically safe. Your safety is our priority!"

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said there were "walking wounded" at the scene.

The fire log said: "At 10.47pm on Wednesday, November 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry.

"One private saloon vehicle has been made electronically safe by fire service personnel."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.