Mums sacrifice their own Mother's Day to serve up lunch at college restaurant

Carol Shaw and her daughter Lesley will be working at The Orangery Restaurant, at Derwen College, near Oswestry, serving roast lunches to mothers and their families.

The staff at the restaurant and cafe at the college help with teaching hospitality and food skills to young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Head cook Carol and daughter waiting staff Head of House, Lesley will be celebrating Mothering Sunday by working at the restaurant fully booked for the occasion.

Carol, who has worked at Derwen College for nine years, has six daughters, 15 grandchildren and six great grandchildren while Lesley, who has worked alongside her since October, has three children and two grandchildren, with another grandchild on the way.

“It’s going to be a really busy day, but it’ll be worth it to see so many mothers enjoying Sunday roasts with their families. Almost all of the staff working on Sunday are mums, so we’re all sacrificing being spoilt on Mother’s Day. It’s a real team effort," Carole said.

“I’m going to have a Mothering Saturday instead when I hope to see as many of my family as possible.”

Lesley said: “Once we finish work I’m planning a relaxing Mothering Sunday, as we’ll all be shattered! I’m planning to put my feet up and enjoy a glass of wine.”

Visitors can also enjoy a look around the College’s Marketplace which includes a well-stocked Garden Centre and Gift Shop and the popular and award-winning The Vintage Advantage charity shop. Both are open from 10am-4pm every Sunday.

The Derwen College Marketplace is open seven days a week, offering students with SEND meaningful work experience and skills to support them into employment.

The Orangery Restaurant is usually only open during weekdays and termtime, and team members say they are excited to open for their first Sunday since before the Covid pandemic. After the Easter holidays, the restaurant will be opening every Sunday for lunch.

Each Mum will also receive a spring flower as a token of thanks for all those mothering duties they carry out on a daily basis.

Commercial Manager Pete Evans said that he was very happy to see the Orangery Restaurant open for Mother’s Day.