Drivers 'checked for minor injuries' after two-car crash near Oswestry

By David Tooley

Two saloon cars crashed in a village near Oswestry but ambulance crews were fortunately not required.

St Martin's Road in Gobowen. Picture: Google Maps
St Martin's Road in Gobowen. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services rushed to St Martin's Road, in Gobowen, at 12.44pm where they found that no persons had been trapped.

One fire crew was sent from Oswestry and used small equipment to make the cars safe. Police were also on the scene.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Crews made both vehicles electrically safe using small gear."

The fire crew sent their incident stop message at 1.16pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of St Martin's Road and West Place in Gobowen, Oswestry at 12.39pm but we were cancelled by the fire service prior to arrival as we were no longer required at the scene."

Gobowen
Oswestry
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

