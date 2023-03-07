Drivers 'checked for minor injuries' after two-car crash near Oswestry

St Martin's Road in Gobowen. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services rushed to St Martin's Road, in Gobowen, at 12.44pm where they found that no persons had been trapped.

One fire crew was sent from Oswestry and used small equipment to make the cars safe. Police were also on the scene.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Crews made both vehicles electrically safe using small gear."

The fire crew sent their incident stop message at 1.16pm.