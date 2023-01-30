Notification Settings

House and cars windows smashed in 'targeted attack'

By Sue AustinGobowenPublished:

Attackers damaged cars and smashed a window at a house near Oswestry while a young child was inside.

One of the cars that was attacked
Police say four cars and the house were targeted in Hammonds Place, Gobowen, in the early hours of Sunday.

They are appealing for anyone who knows about the incident or may have door cam footage to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said that the criminal damage was reported just after 2am.

Damage to a vehicle

"Four vehicles have been damaged in the Hammonds Place area of Gobowen. A window at a property was also smashed,"they said.

"There was a young child in the property at the time. This was a targeted incident."

Any information should be given to police by telephoning 101 and quoting incident number: 00075_I_20012023.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

