Six fire crews were sent to the scene of the blaze

Fire crews were called to Meadowbrook Care Home at Gobowen, near Oswestry, at around 3.45am.

Residents of the home were evacuated while crews from Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Ellesmere, and Tweedale were sent to help.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was in a roof space at the property and that all residents were accounted for.