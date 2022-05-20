Notification Settings

MP takes up case of Shropshire nursery told to vacate premises

By Sue AustinGobowenPublished:

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has met parents and staff to discuss the options for saving a popular community nursery after it was told it must leave its home of 20 years.

Helen Morgan MP with staff and parents from Gobowen All Rounders

Gobowen All Rounders has been based at the village’s primary school for two decades but is now trying to find a new base.

The school is ending the tenancy and has told the nursery it must vacate the premises by August 31.

Parents and staff are angry at being given just a few months notice and met with Mrs Morgan at the nursery gates on Friday to explain the situation.

More than 550 people have signed a petition objecting to the closure, and the community is now rallying round to try to find an alternative home.

Mrs Morgan said: “It is clear that children love going to this nursery and the parents are understandably angry at the lack of notice they have been given.

“The loss of so many spaces, particularly for younger children, will cause families in Gobowen real problems. All Rounders’ closure will have an undeniable impact on the provision of early years education.

“I’m calling for the real concerns of parents about early years provision in Gobowen to be listened to and taken seriously.”

All Rounders was set up nearly 50 years ago and looks after children aged two and older.

The MP said she has repeatedly tried to contact the headteacher of Gobowen Primary School to discuss the situation but has not received a reply.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

