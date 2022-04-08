Shropshire bungalow residents devastated at being forced to leave their homes

Joe Edwards 48, his neighbour Elsie Hall, 80

Tenants of Fairfield Close have received letters from STAR Housing saying their homes are to be demolished. The bungalows are occupied by older residents and those with mobility problems who say they face being moved to a village three miles away.

STAR Housing says the ageing accommodation is becoming increasingly unfit for purpose and that a new purpose built housing development in neighbouring Weston Rhyn will be an exciting opportunity for residents.

Joe Edwards was rehoused at Fairfield Close after he was serious injured in a hit and run accident in Oswestry five years ago, leaving him with mobility problems.

Many residents were upset by the news, Joe said.

"This is a real community. We are like a big family, we all help each other."

Joe Edwards 48, with his dogs, Blue, Lady and Badger

"But there is nothing wrong with the bungalows. We love living here and there are many who live close to their children and their grandchildren here."

Joe is worried that it will be hard to find a new home for him and his three dogs - whippets.

"The are my family, three generations. The older one helps me if my knee gives way and I fall, stands there while I pull myself up. There is no way I am going to be separated from my dogs."

Managing Director at STAR Housing, Sue Adams, said: "A new affordable housing development in Weston Rhyn, will include 16 homes of mainly houses for general needs and 24 homes for older people a combination of bungalows and low-rise apartments. The whole development will be served by a separate communal building that will be at the hub of the community."

She said the community was designed around the Housing our Ageing Population Panel for Innovation, with good circulation,flexible spaces, level access shower rooms, external mobility scooter stores for each home, a passenger lift and private winter garden or patio.

Fairfield Close

"Residents will have the use of an attractive communal courtyard along with seating benches and communal low level planting beds. The site will offer contemporary thermal insulation and will include a low-carbon heating system of ground and air source pumps as alternatives to gas boilers. Select properties will also benefit from Solar PV panels to help reduce peoples’ energy bills."

Ms Adams said: " This new development provides an exciting opportunity for current residents of Fairfield Close in Gobowen. Sitting just a couple of miles away, the aging accommodation at Fairfield Close is increasingly unfit for purpose having been originally built in the 1960’s and the site is under consultation for a future use that will benefit the community."

She said STAR Housing has employed a full time, dedicated Liaison Officer to ensure residents had support for their individual needs with moving home supported in every possible way, including the provision of a £7,000 contribution towards moving costs to alleviate any financial impacts.