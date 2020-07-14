Thumbs up as students get quizzical

Learners from Derwen College in Gobowen, near Oswestry, tested their knowledge on hospitality and catering, customer service and travel and road safety in online competitions against Landmarks Specialist College in Sheffield.

The challenges were held virtually through Zoom via the Kahoot quiz app, and allowed students to take part whether they were currently learning from home or college.

Derwen College learners performed well despite the unusual circumstances. College pathway leads Alison Adams and Sioned Davies said they were very proud of their students’ achievements.

In the customer service competition Aaliyah James was first, Adehle Stafford was third, Sam Innes was fourth and Tom Alexander was runner-up.

William Chapple was awarded third place in the Catering and Hospitality contest. In the travel and road safety quiz, Millie Clarke was fourth.

Alison Adams, hospitality and housekeeping pathway lead, said: “The competitions held via Zoom with Landmarks College were a great success. All students did extremely well to focus on competitions during what has been a very different summer term for everyone. Credit should also go to the dedication of the staff and parents who worked with the students to prepare them for this week, and to our colleagues at Landmarks College for organising the event.”