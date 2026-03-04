Shropshire town council to ask about its housing needs

St Luke’s Dukinfield’s proposal is for land to the south of New Wharf Road, near the Shropshire Union Canal.

If approved, the scheme will consist of 59 apartments: 45 one-bed and 14 two-bed. The proposal also includes eight three-bed townhouses, with associated hard and soft landscaping and amenity spaces.

Ellesmere Wharf is part of the Llangollen Canal and played a crucial role in the industrial and transportation history of the region.

Stephen Ball of agents Paddock Johnson said: “[St Luke’s Dukinfield] places significant emphasis on quality, ensuring projects are taken from concept through to delivery by experienced contractors and guided by a clear commitment to strong design, robust construction standards and positive community outcomes.

The site is currently defined by vacant land, remnants of former industrial use and a retained Grade II-listed canal warehouse.

The proposals follow an earlier planning application for the redevelopment of Ellesmere Wharf. Mr Ball said the previous submission established a strong design concept that was broadly supported by the local planning authority.

That application was rejected by Shropshire Council, with the primary concern relating to parking provision.

The latest application (reference number 26/00585/FUL on Shropshire Council's planning portal) states that access would be from the existing private lane, with 65 parking spaces provided.

So far, one comment has been lodged by a member of the public, who is against the plans.

“To build a residential building and houses along the canal is mind boggling,” said Philip Burrage.

“It would be an absolute eyesore for residents and visitors who would be using the area.”

St Luke's Dukinfield has submitted plans for a new retirement complex at Ellesmere Wharf. Picture: Johnson Paddock

Ellesmere Town Council discussed the proposal on Monday (March 3).

Town clerk Jo Butterworth said she has been informed that Housing 21 – which provides a mix of owned, joint ownership, and rented accommodation for retired people – would operate the site.

Councillor Peter Jones said that, out of 33 houses that are currently for sale in the town, only two are what he would consider first-time properties.

“I would say the elder population in Ellesmere are quite well served, whereas young people, who may want to start a family, are not served,” said Councillor Jones.

“There are only two homes for sale, and both are on Scotland Road which isn’t a desirable area to live in Ellesmere.”

Councillor Anne Wignall said she would be “the first person to say we need housing for younger people” but wants to see housing for older people too.

She therefore proposed the town council ask Shropshire Council for more evidence about the housing needs in Ellesmere.

“It could well be that we need more residential homes for the older generation, we just don’t know,” said Councillor Wignall.

Her proposal was approved by her fellow councillors.