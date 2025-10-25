Woman cut free after van crashes into wall near Shropshire-Wales border - air ambulance called to scene

The collision happened on the B5063 near Northwood, near Ellesmere, at around 8.16pm on Friday (October 24).

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire crews from Ellesmere and Wem were sent to the scene, alongside an operations officer who coordinated the emergency response.

On arrival, firefighters found a woman trapped inside a transit van that had collided with a wall. Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release her from the vehicle.

She was taken into the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel. Police teams and an air ambulance also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Ellesmere Fire Station said: "We were mobilised to a road traffic collision in Northwood, alongside fire and rescue colleagues from Wem.

"On arrival, crews found one female trapped inside a vehicle which had struck a wall. The casualty was released using Holmatro rescue equipment and placed in the care of ambulance crews.

"We wish them a quick and full recovery. Also in attendance were police, and the air ambulance."