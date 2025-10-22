Paramedics and firefighters were sent to The Mere, Ellesmere early today (Wednesday), where a man was suffering a "medical episode".

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has said a boat was used to bring him to safety.

A spokesman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Ellesmere.

"One male suffering medical episode on embankment, crews used the boat to bring casualty to safety."

Three fire engines, including the incident command unit and the rescue tender, were sent to the scene from Baschurch, Ellesmere and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to a medical case on The Mere in Oteley, Ellesmere at 1.15am this morning. An ambulance, paramedic officer and HART paramedics responded.

"Crews arrived to find a man on a boat feeling unwell. Fire colleagues brought the man to shore where ambulance staff assessed and treated him on scene before he was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further care."