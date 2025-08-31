'It was really good, this is our best venue' - Organiser praises Ellesmere park as hundreds successfully compete in Shropshire Triathlon

Hundreds of athletes and spectators had an early awakening on Sunday morning and gathered at the start line at The Mere in Ellesmere from 7am this morning (August 31).

Organised by UK Triathlon, the major Shropshire sporting event saw competitors take on a swim in The Mere before they cycled on local roads through the Shropshire countryside and ran along lanes and The Mere's Cremorne Gardens.

Shropshire Triathlon 2025

Athletes of all levels, from novices to professionals, took part in the event that featured multiple race formats and distances. Races formats included a sprint (750 metre swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run), Olympic (1.5km swim, 40km bike ride, and a 10km run), and middle, also known as half-Ironman, (1.9km swim, 90km bike ride, and a 21.1km run).

Organiser Keith Hancock was delighted with the turnout for this year's event and with how it unfolded.

Locals Bradley Edwards and Sue Austin take part in Shropshire Triathlon

He said: "It went really well, we are really happy with it. It has been very windy, but apart from that we had hardly any rain, so that was quite nice.

"There were a couple of sprinkles of showers, but we got away without the rain. It does make a big difference when it doesn't.

Emma Lewis competed in the Shropshire Triathlon on Sunday