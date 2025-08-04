Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' tree fire in north Shropshire park

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Cremorne Gardens in Ellesmere at around 9am today (August 4) to reports of a tree on fire.

A crew from Ellesmere station was sent to the scene, where they found one tree alight in the park.

The team tackled the blaze and then used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "This incident was believed to have been started deliberately."

Sharing photographs from the scene, a spokesperson for Ellesmere Fire Station said that members of the public "may have been aware of the fire for a short period" before phoning 999.

Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station

They said: "We know that there is sometimes a hesitance to make a 999 call, often due to concern that 'it might not be an emergency' or 'what if they're needed somewhere else'".

"We would like to reassure the public that we would always ask they dial 999 if they are concerned about the possibility of fire, or other emergency.

"It is better we come out and check, than something goes unreported, potentially increasing risk."