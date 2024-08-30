Two weeks of road closures planned for Shropshire A-road with 41-mile diversion in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over 1,000 square metres of carriageway repairs are set to start on the A528 Shrewsbury Road south of Ellesmere from next Monday, September 2.

The carriageway repairs will include work on kerbing, sign posts and iron works, and are likely to continue until September 17.

The work will take place in three parts, with the road between Burlton and Cockshutt closed from September 2 to September 11 between 9.30am and 2.45pm.

The second stage, between Cockshutt and Colemere will close from September 11 to September 16 between 9.30am and 2.45pm.

The A528 Shrewsbury Road through Cockshutt. Photo: Google

The final stage, taking place between Colemere Woods and Tunnel Bank, will take place on September 16 and September 17 between 9.30am and 4pm.

A 41.56-mile diversion will be in place during the road closure.

Road users coming from Ellesmere will be directed down the A495 towards Whitchurch and down the A49 towards Shrewsbury before joining the A528 in Harlescott.

Those travelling from Shrewsbury towards Ellesmere during the works will be directed in the opposite direction.

More details and a map of the diversion is available online at one.network