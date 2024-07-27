Plans to turn farm field into a natural burial ground lodged with council

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A change of use application has been lodged for an agricultural silage field at New Farm in Lee, near Ellesmere, that would see the 0.9-hectare site turned into a natural burial ground.

If successful, a small car park would also be built on the site, providing spaces for a hearse, limo and two family cars, as well as six additional vehicles, two disabled spaces and six cycle racks.

The applicant, Mrs Howard, states the change will result in the site becoming a "biodiverse wildflower meadow".

A natural burial means being buried in a natural environment, such as a meadow or woodland, with nothing to slow down decomposition.

The proposed site. Photo: Google

The movement for natural burials exploded after Ken West, a former horticultural trainee at Shrewsbury Cemetery, helped open the UK's first natural burial site in Carlisle in 1993.

There are now dozens around the country, including at the South Shropshire Remembrance Park in Rushbury and Westhope Green Burial near Craven Arms.

The application can be viewed online at Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 24/02431/FUL