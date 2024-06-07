Bye bye car - police cart off vehicle for 'no tax or insurance'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers say they had a vehicle removed in Ellesmere on Thursday for having no tax or insurance.

PCSO Kerry Hogg, of Ellesmere town and rural safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Local PCSOs with the assistance of PC Wilkey had a vehicle removed today in Ellesmere for having no tax or insurance."

Picture: Ellesmere Police

Picture: Ellesmere Police

The officer advised drivers to "ensure your car is road worthy before heading out on your journeys no matter how small those trips may be."