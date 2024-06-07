Bye bye car - police cart off vehicle for 'no tax or insurance'
One minute a car was parked neatly on the side of the road, the next it was loaded on top of a truck and carted away by police.
By David Tooley
Officers say they had a vehicle removed in Ellesmere on Thursday for having no tax or insurance.
PCSO Kerry Hogg, of Ellesmere town and rural safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Local PCSOs with the assistance of PC Wilkey had a vehicle removed today in Ellesmere for having no tax or insurance."
The officer advised drivers to "ensure your car is road worthy before heading out on your journeys no matter how small those trips may be."