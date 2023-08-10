New Poppy Appeal organiser for town as Caroline takes on another volunteering role

Ready to raise money: Ellesmere’s new Poppy Appeal organiser Caroline Ford with Legion branch chairman Bob McBride and the ‘Silent Soldier’ outside the town’s Comrades Club

Caroline Ford has succeeded Lynn Howard who recently stepped down after seven years in charge of fund-raising for the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

The former teaching assistant and lingerie designer moved to Ellesmere eight years ago with her husband, Mike, after living in Warwickshire and other parts of Shropshire.

She is already actively involved as a volunteer with other community organisations, including the the Fizzgigs arts group, the Ellesmere Food-share scheme, Cellar Church and its More than a Sundae ice cream parlour in the town centre

Previously, she was a Brownies’ group leader for 32 years and is still involved in supporting the Girl Guide movement.

“I don’t have a military background, but my father served in the RAF during the Second World War and I’ve always been proud to uphold the traditions and values of the Royal British Legion,” she said.

“My predecessor, Lynn, has had remarkable success as Poppy Appeal organiser and I want to build on that by continuing to raise awareness of what the Royal British Legion does in providing practical and financial support for armed forces servicemen and women, their families and veterans.

“The people of Ellesmere and district have always been incredibly extremely generous in raising money for the poppy appeal and hopefully I can encourage even more support from local businesses, schools youth groups, and the wider community to enable the Legion to do its vital work.

Legion branch chairman Bob McBride said: “We’re very grateful to Caroline and delighted that she has come forward to volunteer her services as our poppy appeal organiser. It’s an onerous job that involves a lot of hard work. She has the full support of our branch members and, knowing the people of Ellesmere, I’m sure that she will also have the full backing and goodwill of the whole community.”

“We’re already preparing for the launch of our next appeal and we would love to hear from anyone who would like to volunteer with fund-raising at any time, and especially during the two weeks leading up to Remembrance Sunday on November 12.”