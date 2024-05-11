Things going 'very well' as new Thai restaurant opens in north Shropshire town

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8y9k2s

Thai Mere on the High Street opened its doors earlier this month on the site of the former Thai at Ellesmere.

The restaurant has been opened by Suchart Saehend, an experienced chef originally from the east of Bangkok who had been working in the Isle of Wight.

Suchart Saehend (polo shirt) and chefs Phim Chanok and Khan Yatanr at the Thai Mere restaurant in Ellesmere

It is being run by a team of six, including chefs Phim Chanok and Khan Yatanr who have more than 30 years of experience between them.

He said: "I come from the east of Bangkok so people coming to the Thai Mere can expect all the usual favourites such as Pad Thai, green curry and panang curry.

"I came from the Isle of Wight as I was looking for a new restaurant and saw the Ellesmere premises. We opened on May 2 and things have been going very well, as we are already getting a lot of people in during the evening, although it is is a bit quiet at lunchtimes so we are hoping it will pick up once people know we are here."

The food at the Thai Mere

He added that the Thai Mere was open between 12-2pm for lunch and from 5.30pm each evening.