Asbestos found in remains of shed destroyed in fire

The fire at Beech Grove on Wednesday involved a wooden shed along with fence panels and a tree. It took just over an hour to bring the flames under control.

Concerns were raised at the time that there could be asbestos involved and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews took necessary precautions.

Shropshire Council said it was made aware of a fire at a garage in Ellesmere, which involved a small amount of asbestos.

Councillor Richard Marshall, Cabinet Member for Highways and Regulatory Services, said: "The area has been taped-off and we have contacted the housing association who own the garages to ensure that they arrange clear-up and for the asbestos-containing material to be suitably and safely removed from the site.