Starting gun fired as interested buyers given two weeks to go for a new home at recently built new development

Time is now ticking down for people who have already registered their interest in the new 23-home development at Ellesmere Wharf to make progress on their interest.

Officials and councillors have been on a tour around the new development that has been constructed by Shropshire Council’s wholly-owned housebuilding company Cornovii Developments Limited

To mark the completion of construction at the site partners, Shropshire councillors, town councillors and officers were invited to tour the development and to view the homes available.

Councillor Geoff Elner the county councillor for Ellesmere Urban, has previously welcomed the development in Ellesmere, saying: “There is a broad range of home styles at Ellesmere Wharf and that provides an opportunity for a real community to develop and grow as more of the homes are occupied.