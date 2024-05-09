Shropshire schoolgirl from Ukraine opened Harvard acceptance letter to the sound of an air raid alert

Oksana Trefanenko, who is originally from Chernivtsi, opened her acceptance to the well-known university just as an air raid alert sounded in her city - signalling a danger of missiles.

The 18-year-old has been studying for her International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma at Ellesmere College.

She joined the Shropshire school in September 2022 and received an unconditional offer from Harvard this spring.

She said: “I am still in disbelief and genuinely cannot believe it! I am so delighted that I have been offered a place at Harvard in the class of 2028.

"I opened the decision email when there was an air alert in my city and the danger of missiles, which only added to my emotions.