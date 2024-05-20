Students' stunning designs take centre stage at sustainable fashion event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 'Sustainable Sunday' event took place at Belmont Community Hall in Wellington, and saw six Telford College students showing off their own stunning creations.

Organised by Climate Action Hub Telford, the event featured a catwalk show – revealing the creations, and how they were made.

All six students took to the stage to show off the outfits.

The event also included a number of others also showcasing how they put together their own sustainable outfits – and explaining the process to the audience.

The day also featured a huge number of pre-loved clothes on display, which were available at a cost of £1 a bagful.

People were also invited to take their own unwanted pre-loved clothes to swap for some of the others on offer.

As part of the 'Sustainable Sunday' event, there were also hot and cold vegan drinks and food, as well as a large eco library of books to borrow for free.

Other aspects of the event, which ran from 11am to 3pm, included information stands and leaflets from other green groups, and workshops on how to re-use clothes.