Car flips over on A-road near Ellesmere

By Nick HumphreysEllesmerePublished:

A car had to be righted by fire crews after flipping in a crash this morning.

The crash happened on the A528 at Cockshutt, near Ellesmere, shortly before 7am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 6.54am on Thursday, January 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ellesmere. One vehicle involved. Fire service personnel have righted vehicle and moved from carriageway.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Ellesmere."

Crews used small gear to deal with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

