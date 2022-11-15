Food and clothing scheme set up to help people to cope this winter

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 20/08/2022..Pics at the Ellesmere unveilling of a statue dedicated to George, a well loved Goose that graced the Mere for 20 years. Mayor: Anne Wignall unveils it..

A team of volunteers is being recruited to run the food and warm clothes sharing project with the support of local shops and other businesses.

The Mayor of Ellesmere, Councillor Anne Wignall,is leading the initiative with the backing of the town council, in partnership with the Ellesmere Elves volunteer group and the Our Space community centre, next door to Churchmere medical centre.

From December 10, Our Space will be open every Saturday morning between 9 am-11.30 am and each Tuesday afternoon from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm for anyone needing support to call in and pick up donated items.

“No vouchers will be required,” said Mrs Wignall. “Just bring a bag and help yourself.”

Collection bins for people to donate warm clothing, food and other items have been placed at the Coop and Premier stores, Mere Motors, JS Hair, the Tuesday Market, Ellesmere library, the Cellar Church, Rotary shop and Dudleston Heath post office at Criftins parish hall.

More businesses and organisations are being encouraged to join the scheme, and a meeting for new volunteers to help pick up collections will be held at Our Space at 6.30pm on Thursday in readiness for next month’s launch.