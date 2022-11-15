Food and clothing scheme set up to help people to cope this winter

A team of volunteers is being recruited to run the food and warm clothes sharing project with the support of local shops and other businesses.
The Mayor of Ellesmere, Councillor Anne Wignall,is leading the initiative with the backing of the town council, in partnership with the Ellesmere Elves volunteer group and the Our Space community centre, next door to Churchmere medical centre.
From December 10, Our Space will be open every Saturday morning between 9 am-11.30 am and each Tuesday afternoon from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm for anyone needing support to call in and pick up donated items.
“No vouchers will be required,” said Mrs Wignall. “Just bring a bag and help yourself.”
Collection bins for people to donate warm clothing, food and other items have been placed at the Coop and Premier stores, Mere Motors, JS Hair, the Tuesday Market, Ellesmere library, the Cellar Church, Rotary shop and Dudleston Heath post office at Criftins parish hall.
More businesses and organisations are being encouraged to join the scheme, and a meeting for new volunteers to help pick up collections will be held at Our Space at 6.30pm on Thursday in readiness for next month’s launch.
The mayor added: “On behalf of Ellesmere Town Council, I would like to thank Our Space for providing a room and helping the council set up the scheme. Many thanks also to Ellesmere Elves for all their support and to those business and organisations which have already offered to take part. It’s very much appreciated. We hope that other will join us, by offering to have a collection bin or by making donations. Please contact anne.wignall@ellesmere-tc.gov.uk for further information.”