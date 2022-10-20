Feed the birds - befriending service is a success

feeding the birds

The rust has run the project for six years in Shropshire with trained volunteers visiting people in their homes once a week to fill their bird feeder and chat to then about the species they have seen.

Diane Monether said bird feeder stations and food were provided by the scheme.

"We have a small group of keen and loyal volunteers in Ellesmere and we are keen to find more referrals," she said.

"Often local people know who the lonely and socially isolated people are in their community and bird feeding provides a perfect opportunity to provide a bit of joy and comfort to someone unable to feed the birds or get out as much as they used to."