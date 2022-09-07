Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New equipment for popular playground

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

The popular playground at Ellesmere's mere is to have a revamp - to include equipment for children with mobility issues.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/10/2018 - Autumn at The Mere and Cremorne Gardens in Ellesmere, Shropshire...
LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/10/2018 - Autumn at The Mere and Cremorne Gardens in Ellesmere, Shropshire...

Ellesmere Town Council has joined forces with Shropshire Council's countryside services to upgrade the playground in the Cremorne Gardens.

And the town council held a consultation event to discover what the public, including local children, wanted.

Clerk to Ellesmere Town Council, Jo Butterworth, said much of the play equipment would remain but there would be a new large piece with different equipment on it.

"The consultation brought calls for equipment that children in wheelchairs could use and so there will also be a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round."

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News