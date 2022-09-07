New equipment for popular playground

Ellesmere Town Council has joined forces with Shropshire Council's countryside services to upgrade the playground in the Cremorne Gardens.
And the town council held a consultation event to discover what the public, including local children, wanted.
Clerk to Ellesmere Town Council, Jo Butterworth, said much of the play equipment would remain but there would be a new large piece with different equipment on it.
"The consultation brought calls for equipment that children in wheelchairs could use and so there will also be a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round."