New equipment for popular playground

Autumn at The Mere and Cremorne Gardens in Ellesmere, Shropshire...

Ellesmere Town Council has joined forces with Shropshire Council's countryside services to upgrade the playground in the Cremorne Gardens.

And the town council held a consultation event to discover what the public, including local children, wanted.

Clerk to Ellesmere Town Council, Jo Butterworth, said much of the play equipment would remain but there would be a new large piece with different equipment on it.