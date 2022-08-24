Athletes and fun runners sign up for 10k

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHTOPSHIRE STAR PETER FLEMMICH 30/8/15 Ellesmere 10k Runners after their 10km run. P.S. Arrived late due to previous job then got stuck in traffic about a mile out of Ellesmere as blocked roads off. Didn't get winners as finished a while ago and presentation was later on and couldn't stay as had numerous other jobs to get too..

The event has become a popular date in the calendar of runners from across Shropshire and beyond with those aged between four and 11 able to take on the fun run. There will be at least one entrant in the over 85 category in the main race with Wrexham's Pete Norman taking part.

Organiser, Paul Davies said: "This10k race genuinely does have personal best potential for runners prepared to take it on with the course record being 29 minutes and 12 seconds which made it the sixth fastest 10k in the UK at one time."

However it is also popular with first time 10k runners as there are no big hills to negotiate.

Winners' prizes of £200, £100 and £50 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female runners are up for grabs with a £300 bonus if you can beat the course record.

All 10k entrants will win a technical t-shirt and medal with the 2k runners also receiving a medal.