Householders left without power after curious squirrel explores electrical box

Several residents received a message saying: "SP Energy Networks contacted you earlier today due to an emergency fault affecting the supply to your property. The fault was due to a squirrel getting into a transformer and supplies were restored in stages with all power restored by 12.07pm.

"Someone may contact you to discuss the fault today and to take the opportunity to answer any questions you may have. If your power is not back on, can you please check your trip switches if this is safe for you do so."