Householders left without power after curious squirrel explores electrical box

By Nick HumphreysEllesmere

Householders in Ellesmere were left without power after an inquisitive squirrel got into a transformer box.

Stock image

People in parts of the town were cut off on Friday morning after the curious creature caused an electrical fault.

Power was restored shortly after midday.

Several residents received a message saying: "SP Energy Networks contacted you earlier today due to an emergency fault affecting the supply to your property. The fault was due to a squirrel getting into a transformer and supplies were restored in stages with all power restored by 12.07pm.

"Someone may contact you to discuss the fault today and to take the opportunity to answer any questions you may have. If your power is not back on, can you please check your trip switches if this is safe for you do so."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

