Busy night for popular club hosting quiz to mark Pride month

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Ellesmere Comrades Club will continue to support good causes and charities with a quiz on Saturday.

The quiz had been organised to celebrate Pride month and the money raised will go to the Mind Out charity.

Mind Out is a mental health service run by and for people in the LGBQ community to improved mental health and wellbeing.

The cost is £10 for a team of four.

A spokesperson for the Comrades Club said everyone was welcome to go along and said they could go along and join up with others to make up a team on the night.

"During the interval there will also be a raffle with the proceeds going to the Ukraine relief appeal.

"We will have nibble and special cocktails available."

"We would also welcome raffle prizes."

It is a busy night at the popular Ellesmere venue with a duo - Dynamo - playing in the lounge.

The club also hosts a monthly quiz in aid of the Hope House Children's Hospice.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

