Busy night for popular club hosting quiz to mark Pride month

The quiz had been organised to celebrate Pride month and the money raised will go to the Mind Out charity.
Mind Out is a mental health service run by and for people in the LGBQ community to improved mental health and wellbeing.
The cost is £10 for a team of four.
A spokesperson for the Comrades Club said everyone was welcome to go along and said they could go along and join up with others to make up a team on the night.
"During the interval there will also be a raffle with the proceeds going to the Ukraine relief appeal.
"We will have nibble and special cocktails available."
"We would also welcome raffle prizes."
It is a busy night at the popular Ellesmere venue with a duo - Dynamo - playing in the lounge.
The club also hosts a monthly quiz in aid of the Hope House Children's Hospice.