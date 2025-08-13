Attractive four-bedroom detached home in Leegomery, Telford for £357,950

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This beautifully renovated four-bedroom detached house in the Leegomery area of Telford is set on a generous plot in a peaceful, family-friendly neighbourhood. This home combines modern style with practical living space, making it an ideal choice for growing families.

On arrival, you’ll find a spacious driveway leading up to a recently fitted front door and an integral garage featuring new electric garage doors. Step inside to a bright and welcoming entrance hallway that flows into the modern living room. This room boasts a brand-new feature fireplace, plush carpeting, and a large window that fills the space with natural light.

The kitchen has ample storage and integrated appliances

The living room opens seamlessly into the dining area and adjoining conservatory, creating a bright, airy space perfect for entertaining or relaxing with family. The conservatory offers panoramic views of the private rear garden, ideal for year-round enjoyment.

The fully fitted kitchen has ample storage and integrated appliances, complemented by new flooring that adds a fresh, clean feel. A convenient ground floor WC adds to the home's functionality.

Upstairs, the property offers four generously sized bedrooms, including a master suite complete with a newly fitted en-suite shower room featuring a walk-in shower. The family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms, all of which benefit from built-in storage and plenty of natural light.

The rear garden is fully enclosed

Outside, the enclosed rear garden features a patio, lawn, and an attractive decking area—perfect for outdoor dining or family time in the sunshine.

Located close to local schools, shops, and excellent transport links including the M54 motorway and Telford town centre, this home offers both convenience and comfort.

Don’t miss your chance to view this spacious, stylish family home in Leegomery. Book your inspection today through Purplebricks and take the first step towards making this house your home.