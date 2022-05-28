Pupils welcome visit from special Jubilee guest

Ellesmere Primary School had a visit from 'the Queen' for the Jubilee.

Each class at Ellesmere Primary School dressed in the fashion of the decades from the 50s onwards as a way of marking the occasion and the 70 years of the Queen's reign.

They also celebrated the 70th anniversary of the opening of the school.

As part of the event a former teaching assistant took on the role of The Queen, and was given a ceremonial welcome from some of the youngsters at the school.

The 380 pupils, aged from four to 11-years-old, had made Union Jack flags and kites to fly on the school field and were excited and thrilled by all the fun and activities involved.

Vicki Jordan, deputy headteacher, dressed in red, white and blue, said: "Everyone in the school including the children and members of staff joined in the celebrations by dressing up.

"Some of the costumes were really amazing.

"The children got to decorate their own biscuits and kitchen staff put on a special Jubilee lunch.

"This was in the form of a picnic which included traditional sandwiches, a savoury platter and cup-cakes.

"The Queen, in the form of a former teaching assistant, also arrived and we rolled out the red carpet for her and had a throne prepared.

"Kaye Garbett, retired at Christmas, and decided to take on the role.

"She enjoys dressing up and on her arrival the children sang the national anthem.