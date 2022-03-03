Overnight road closures in Ellesmere to ensure toads don't croak it getting to their breeding grounds

One of the toads helped across the road this week

Volunteers have been helping to carry the amphibians over the lanes for the past few years during the mating season.

Now Shropshire Council has agreed that short sections of road can be closed overnight until the end of April and, together with its partner, Kier, have provided signage.

Residents on the Caegoody Lane and part of Swan Hill at the back of Ellesmere's mere can use the road to access their homes.

Over winter the toads have been hibernating but, in spring there is a mass march to ancestral breeding grounds, ponds and the mere, where they spawn. They usually make their move after dark when the temperature is above 6 degrees C. They also prefer damp evenings.

As well as the road closures a group of volunteers have already begun their work helping the toads cross the roads safely in both those sites and also Horseshoe Lane, Criftins.

The Ellesmere Toad Patrol is looking for more volunteers, prepared to volunteer for a couple of hours a week in teams of two or three. They will have a short training session and insurance is provided.

More information is available on Ellesmere Toad Patrol's facebook page.

Shropshire Council said the road closures run between 7pm and 5am.

Signs will be erected in the road and a fully signed diversion route will be in place whilst the roads are closed. Access will be provided to properties and businesses within the closures, for emergency service vehicles, and for pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians

Local drivers are asked to look out for the toad signs on roads, and to take care, slow down and look out for volunteers in the Hi-Vis jackets.

As well as toads the volunteers have also found frogs and newts, including protected, great crested newts, crossing the lanes in the past few days.

On one of the lanes on Wednesday, more than 50 toads and newts were helped across the tarmac by volunteers in just an hour.