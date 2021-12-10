Movember fundraiser at builders. merchant

The fearless five - Jon Griffiths, Paul Stennings, Matt Nicholas, Keiran Barry and Pete Griffiths - grew their moustaches during November. Their efforts - the good and bad but definately not ugly - were on show when the builders' merchant took part in the late night shopping evening at its Ellesmere headquarters.
A spokesman for the company said: "It's not pretty or handsome, but they are doing their bit for a worth cause."
People still have time to donate to TG's Movember fundraiser at uk.movember.com/donate/details?teamId=2418334.