Movember fundraiser at builders. merchant

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Staff at the TG Builders Merchants in Ellesmere took part in the national, Movember campaign to raise awareness of men's health issues and raise funds for associated charities.

The staff at TG Griffiths with their moustaches

The fearless five - Jon Griffiths, Paul Stennings, Matt Nicholas, Keiran Barry and Pete Griffiths - grew their moustaches during November. Their efforts - the good and bad but definately not ugly - were on show when the builders' merchant took part in the late night shopping evening at its Ellesmere headquarters.

A spokesman for the company said: "It's not pretty or handsome, but they are doing their bit for a worth cause."

People still have time to donate to TG's Movember fundraiser at uk.movember.com/donate/details?teamId=2418334.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

