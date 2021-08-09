Reunion for school chums from the 1950s and 60s

A group of prize winners in Ellesmere

The reunion has been organised by John Evans, who is hoping many other of this classmates and others younger and older will be there.

He has organised a drop-in afternoon at the Ellesmere Hotel on August 21 between 2-5pm for anyone who was a pupil at Ellesmere Primary or the Secondary School who attended between 1952 and 1963.

"It was a time when we used to swim in the mere and go to the "flicks" in the old Town Hall.

"We would round off and evening at the Ikes chip shop," he said.

"Maybe you remember catching the seaside special as part of the Sunday School outing to Rhyl."