Owlbert Einstein by Roger Garland

Fizzgigs, the Community Arts Group responsible for the whole project says the installation will be in place throughout the summer holiday with Plantation, close to the town centre accessible 24 hours a day.

Ian Andrew, Chairman of Fizzgiggs, who created the bird of prey hunting high in the trees, said the group had been inundated with praise from visitors and local residents.

One person, Jackie Lowe said, ‘What an effort has gone into making this a magical wood, Fizzgigs is inspirational."

Sandra Trevor ran through will the Ellesmere Runners and said: "We were stopped in their tracks on our run last Friday evening."

An information leaflet has been produced with brief descriptions of each of the large installations and where they are in the Plantation.

The leaflet is available at the entrance to wood, from Mere Motors, Ismays dress shop, Our Space, More than a Sundae and Moolah. Alternatively, the leaflet can be downloaded from Fizzgigs’ website fizzgigs.co.uk.

The 7.5 hectare wood is accessible from two points on Sandy Lane and from the canal towpath.

Visitors have arrived by boat, and many have enjoyed both the magical creatures and the Meremaid Trail in the town centre.

Fizzgiggs is running a competition alongside the art installation.

Member, Claire Cartlidge, said: "Take a photo, paint a picture or write a poem about your favourite creature. There are three really great prizes for the ones the group thinks are best.’