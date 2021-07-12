Man dies in crash near Shropshire border

It happened on the A539 between Erbistock, near Overton, and Ruabon on Sunday.

The road was closed for several hours after the collision, which happened at about 10.40am.

Sergeant Jason Diamond, from North Wales Police said: “A white Fiat Panda was involved in a collision and sadly a male died at the scene.

“We are appealing to anybody who was in the area or may have witnessed the collision that occurred at approximately 10.40am to contact us.

The vehicle was travelling in the direction of Ruabon from the junction at Pen y Lan.