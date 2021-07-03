Colourful splash for Ellesmere this summer

Trainee Guide leader Anna Gallen with the two of the meremaid figures made by Ellesmere Guides and Brownies .

A ‘flotilla’ of Meremaids and Meremen have been decorated and are on display in and around the town centre for the next two months—thanks to an idea by Sally Poynton of Shropshire Council, who works as a library assistant in the Our Space building.

Providing template cut-outs, Sally has been encouraging school pupils, businesses and community groups to design their own versions of the watery creatures which will form an eye-catching trail of Meremaids and Meremen along Ellesmere’s main streets.

Leaflets featuring a map of the figure-of eight trail, together with a quiz, are being made available, with locals and visitors invited to compete in a ‘spot the meremaid’ competition that offers a chance of winning a visit to the Blue Planet Aquarium at Ellesmere Port.

The vivid artworks will be on show at more than 40 shops and other businesses as well as the town hall, library, churches and medical centre.

Sally said: “The response has been fantastic. So many people have been keen to get involved and they’ve shown such great enthusiasm, imagination and talent. It’s been a real community effort and I hope it will help to draw more of the people who come to visit the mereside beauty spot to take a look around our lovely town centre and see the wonderful array of food, drink, clothes and other merchandise that our traders have to offer.”

Special signs pointing visitors to the trail have been put up along the mereside and at visitor car parks on the edge of the town.