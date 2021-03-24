Exercise class will help local food bank

Getting ready for the sunset pilates class, Mainly Pilates instructor Carole Main, with volunteers from Oswestry & Border Foodbank Jason Hicklin and Alison Utting, at Ellesmere Bowling Club.

Pilates instructor, Carole Main is giving the session in return for those signing up taking along a donation for the local food bank.

Carol, who runs Mainly Pilates, has carried on through lockdown, providing online sessions of the exercise regime that concentrates on core fitness.

From Monday she will be able to hold organised instruction outside for up to 29 people.

The special sunset pilates will be held on April 1 between 7-8pm at Ellesmere Bowling Club, overlooking the mere.

"It won’t cost you a penny – but please bring as big a donation of food as you can manage for our wonderful food bank which has been doing a terrific job in lockdown. There is a maximum of 29 places, so early booking is essential on 07866515142," she said.

"We are all told that exercise is good for us but people automatically think that means they should take up running or join a gym – something that is so intimidating to a lot of people, that they never quite get round to it, or start and quickly give up. Pilates is a no impact exercise with modifications for the young, the old, the stiff as a board, the injured and the the rehabilitating. Top Olympians, premier footballers and top rugby teams all incorporate Pilates into their training routines."

Liz Jermy from the Oswestry Food Bank said that since the start of the pandemic it had had 47.6 tonnes of food donated with 11 tonnes coming from Ellesmere and the surrounding area.

"We have helped 4446 people - 798 from Ellesmere and the surrounding area," she said.