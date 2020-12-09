Bright idea for the festive season

A huge Angel sculpture has been put on display out of St Mary's Church in Ellesmere created by Fizzgigs the Ellesmere Community Arts Group Pictured are: Ian Andrew, Peter Cartledge, Claire Cartledge, Rev Pat Hawkins and Tony Lewery..

The angel stands, arms outstretched, overlooking the town.

At night the impressive sculpture is lit up.

It was created by the Fizzgigs Community Arts group which usually creates large lantern sculptures for the winter wonderland parade through the town.

But with the parade cancelled because of the pandemic members of Fizzgigs concentrated on the sculpture for St Mary’s Parish Church.

The Rev Pat Hawkins welcomed the addition to the churchyard for Christmas and praised those who had spent so long creating it.

Tony Lewery of Fizzgigs explained that the group wanted to bring a little light to Ellesmere.

“We try to do new things, to make innovative art events, in unexpected places, to try and catch a new audience by surprise.”

“We’ve done smaller mummers’ plays and large scale street theatre with big puppets and a band, made animated images for the for the carnival and shadow plays in the Cremorne Gardens.